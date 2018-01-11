A/R: Robbers kill Two Police officers

Two Police officers have been gunned down by suspected armed robbers in the Ashanti region.

The attack took place between the Drobonso and Kumawu road in the Sekyere Afram plains district when the officers were returning from night patrols Thursday dawn.

The deceased officers who are yet to be identified were at the ranks of Corporal and Chief Inspector. A third officer managed to escape the attack.

The Drobonso Police Chief Inspector Boaz Bobo confirmed the incident to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice.

No arrest has yet been made.

More soon…

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com