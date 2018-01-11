Ronaldo wants Premier League manager to replace Zidane

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Zinedine Zidane in charge of the club if Florentino Perez decides to make a change in that department.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international is a big fan of the German tactician and his experience of working with big names and motivating his teams to a higher level.

Klopp worked wonders with previous club Borussia Dortmund, leading them to two Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League final, following a period of little success for the club.

And while he has been unable to work his magic in quite the same way at Liverpool, Klopp has turned the Reds into one of the best attacking teams in Europe when they’re at their best.

The 50-year-old’s style of play could certainly see him fit in well as coach of Madrid, who are struggling this season under Zidane.

Don Balon suggest the French tactician’s days at the club could be numbered, and Perez is already considering replacements for him.

It may be a tad ambitious to lure Klopp away from Liverpool any time soon, but the report states Ronaldo would place him top of his list of preferred candidates.

Source: caughtoffside