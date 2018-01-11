SP: Amidu has “independence of character” – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said former Attorney General Martin Amidu has the requisite “integrity, courage and independence of character” to effectively discharge his duties as the Special Prosecutor.

Earlier this month, President Akufo-Addo signed into law the bill establishing the office of the Special Prosecutor after it was approved in parliament last year.

The establishment of the office, according to the government will inject discipline into the public sector.

Announcing the appointment of Mr. Amidu as the country’s first Special Prosecutor at the Flagstaff House Thursday, January 11, 2018 president Akufo-Addo said, “Indeed the Supreme Court has had course to commend the nominee for his public spiritedness in the case of Amidu v Attorney General/Waterville and Woyome.”

The President noted further that Mr.Amidu has indicated his willingness to accept the appointment as Special Prosecutor.

“I, thus, have the honour to submit to Parliament, when it reconvenes, the name of Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu, for its approval for appointment as Special Prosecutor,” the President said.

He was hopeful that the praiseworthy speed and dispatch, with which Parliament acted on his nominees for ministerial appointment last year, will characterise its handling of this nomination to enable Mr.Amidu, as soon as possible, enter into office to begin the important work that awaits him.

“I congratulate him on his deserved nomination, and wish him Godspeed in the valiant efforts he will undoubtedly be making to enhance the quality of governance of our country. The Ghanaian people will be the beneficiaries of that,” the President concluded.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM