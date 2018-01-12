Amidu’s appointment will end corruption – iWatch Africa

iWatch Africa, an anti-corruption civil society organisation believes the appointment of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor will restore hope in the government’s pledge to clamp down on corruption in the public sector.

iWatch Africa in a statement it issued Thursday said that, “He [Martin Amidu] has clearly chosen to put the national interest beyond and above personal gains and we salute him for sticking to and believing in the rightness of his convictions, especially against corruption.”

“…It is our expectation that Mr. Amidu will continue to demonstrate his professionalism and impartiality in the discharge of his responsibilities after he has received Parliamentary approval,” added the statement signed by iWatch Africa’s Director of Policy Analysis, Gideon Sarpong.

Earlier this month, President Akufo-Addo signed into law the bill establishing the office of the Special Prosecutor after it was approved in parliament last year.

The establishment of the office, according to the government will inject discipline into the public sector.

Announcing the appointment of Mr. Amidu, President Akufo-Addo said he chose him because he has the requisite “integrity, courage and independence of character” to effectively discharge his duties as the Special Prosecutor.

“Indeed the Supreme Court has had course to commend the nominee for his public spiritedness in the case of Amidu v Attorney General/Waterville and Woyome,” he added.

