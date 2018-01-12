Ex-teammates rally to save Wilson Oruma from emotional disorder

Touched by the state of health of former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma, some of his teammates are rallying around to help resuscitate him to normal life.

Oruma, who led the Golden Eaglets to win the 1993 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan was said to have suffered a relapse of the emotional disorder that bugged him six years ago after he was defrauded by a clergy man and some fake oil businessmen.

Delta State-born Oruma was lured into a fake oil business in December 2012 in which he was said to have invested a whopping sum of N1.2billion without proper consultation after retiring from football.‎ And he consequently lost the money.

“Wilson (Oruma) hasn’t really recovered from the emotional disorder which he suffered after he was duped,” his bosom friend, Emakpor Dibofun told Completesportsnigeria.com.“He has been to several places in search of a lasting solution, but it gets worse after a bit of improvement,” he added.

Also speaking, former Nigeria international and former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, added that plans by Oruma’s ex-teammates to help resuscitate him to normal life is ongoing.

“We have contacted some of his colleagues whom he played with during his days at the national team, and there have been positive news regarding what we are trying to do,”Akanni stated.

“But nothing more I can discuss publicly just yet, but he needs help. We just pray all goes well, so we can help him out of this precarious situation.”

Oruma featured for Nigeria’s U-17, U-23 and the senior national team, winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993, the Olympic gold in 1996 and two bronze medals at the African Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2006.

At club level, Oruma starred for RC Lens, Nancy, Samsunspor, Nimes, Servette, Sochaux, Marseille and Guingamp, and Kavala FC of Greece before he retired at the age of 33 on November 26, 2010.

Source: Guardian