LPG Marketers to run Gas Recirculation Exercise

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is tweaking the implementation plan for the Gas Recirculation Exercise.

The amendment of the plan will have LPG Marketing companies become the main agents to receive and exchange empty cylinders with filled ones.

The move has become important after several working visits across the world to learn best practices.

Under the old policy, consumers were required to visit refill points with empty cylinders and leave with already filled ones.

But that will not be so as LPG marketing companies will be in charge of visiting the refill point and serving consumers with already filled once at their various stations nationwide.

Gas Recirculation Exercise came as a means to curb Gas explosions after the Atomic Junction Gas station disaster. CEO of the NPA Hassan Tampuli, told Starr Business’ Osei Owusu Amankwaah that LPG Marketing Association who exited the planning body has returned to aid the process.

“The LPG marketing companies are back on the table; the initial implementation plan that we had would have to be modified due to the experiences we have gathered so far. We have embarked on a working visit to three countries, namely; Morocco, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire,” he said.

Mr. Tampuli added that, “We scheduled to go on the last working visit to India sometime next week, by this time we have gotten some best practices from these four countries. Sometime in February it is likely we will do two more trips to Colombia and Peru and then we get a broader understanding from Africa, Asia and South America; by then we will be able to fashion a policy that will be more reflective of the happenings on the ground and to respond to our own aspirations”.

