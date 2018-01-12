Savelugu NDC Youth up in arms against executives

The National Democratic Congress youth in the Savelugu constituency in the Northern region has threatened to cause turmoil in the party if its national leadership do not intervene in stopping the constituency executives from carrying out alleged massive illegalities in the ongoing reorganisation exercise.

The youth at a news briefing in the constituency capital attended by party comrades from communities far as Diyali (Diare), accused the executives of “selfishly” manipulating the ongoing processes to register new members and elect constituency polling station and ward executives.

According to them, a total lack of communication and coordination is weighing down progress of the process in the constituency due to divisions among the constituency executives who have been unable to reconcile after they all went separate ways to support different candidates during an internal elections in 2015.

“It is crystal clear that, the constituency chairman of the party before and during our party parliamentary primaries in 2015 openly supported one particular candidate opening way for the vice chairman to also support one other candidate and the youth organizer also had his candidate and the communication director and his deputy supported different candidate.

“By virtue of this ill-conceived actions and inactions of the constituency executives of the party, the constituents have lost hope and have no faith in the leadership,” the youth declared in a statement read by its secretary, Abass Rahaman Nyaba.

They described the executives as “divisive”, “unprincipled” and “uncultured” figures whose “ill-conceived actions and inactions”, if not checked would cause the party another defeat in the next elections.

The youth complained about lack of transparency and said the executives have hijacked party electoral materials given to the constituency for registration of new members, adding the executives had planned conducting the exercise alone with non- executives and members loyal to them.

The youth alleged further that some executives were expunging names of branch leaders perceived as adversaries from the register and replacing them with their supporters.

The statement, according to the youth, is to draw attention of both regional and national leadership to intervene in order to avert any response from them that would escalate divisions in the party.

They have requested for an independent body to be appointed and tasked to monitor the manner which the processes were being carried out in the constituency.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko