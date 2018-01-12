Transfer news: Schalke wants Chelsea’s Rahman, Liverpool in talks with Leicester’s Mahrez

Bundesliga side, Schalke have confirmed the club are in talks with Chelsea to sign defender, Baba Rahman.

The Ghanaian international has not made an appearance for Antonio Conte’s side this season.

Rahman has been tipped for a return to the Bundesliga, having spent part of last season on loan in Gelsenkirchen.

According to sporting director, Christian Heidel, Rahman was in talks over a return in August, but the serious knee injury that brought an end to his campaign last January meant Schalke did not pursue that option.

“We’re in talks with Chelsea regarding Baba Rahman,” Heidel told a news conference in Germany.

“There are still one or two things to clear up on their end.

“We could agree on a deal with the player himself relatively quickly,”‎ he added.

Meanwhile, Leicester star, Riyad Mahrez has reportedly began Liverpool transfer talks over replacing Philippe Coutinho.

The Algerian international, however, prefer to join Arsenal.

According to Express Sport, terms of a transfer are being discussed with Liverpool chiefs.

The winger is on the Reds’ wish-list of signings despite the club privately admitting otherwise.

While bringing forward a deal to sign Naby Keita is a priority, Mahrez is an alternative option that is being explored by Liverpool this month as they bid to plan for life without Coutinho.

Mahrez was linked with a move to Barcelona in 2016 after helping Leicester win the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old, however, signed a new four-year deal to stay at the King Power stadium but only to demand a transfer a year later.

Leicester manager, Puel said: “He is a happy player. After that it is all speculation.

“There is no problem. I want to continue to work with my best players like Riyad.”

Mahrez is unlikely to fulfil his wish to move to the Emirates unless Arsenal sell forward, Alexis Sanchez.

Source:dailypost