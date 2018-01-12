© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

UMaT to be named after UGCC’s Paa Grant

By kwame acheampong

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa is to  be named after a founding father of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) Alfred George Paa Grant, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

The President made the disclosure during the investiture of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as the first chancellor of the Tarkwa- based university.

According to the President, efforts are  underway to get parliamentary approval for the University to be called George Grant University of Mines and Technology.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that Paa Grant’s vision years back fits into the current vision of the University.

The University is also to be allotted a GHC5 million annual budget to help it to complete some key projects from started by the Mahama administration.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Emmanuel Ohene Gyan

