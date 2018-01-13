Bimbila shooting: Two arrested in dawn swoop

Two persons have been arrested Saturday dawn in connection with a shooting incident where three persons were killed and seven hospitalized at Bimbila in the Northern Region.

The Nanumba North District Crime Officer, ASP Ebenezer Pepprah confirmed the arrest to Starr News.

According to him, the arrest were made by a team of police officers and investigators from the regional headquarters who stormed the town earlier today in a dawn raid.

“The Regional CID came down this morning and made some arrest,” the police crime chief said to Starr News by telephone.

Three were pronounced dead and have since been buried and seven are currently being treated at the regional teaching hospital after both hospitals at Bimbila and Yendi were so constrained to treat the patients. There are no ambulances at both facilities and the road from Bimbila, the constituency where Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul is MP, is extremely poor.

The shooting has been widely linked to the chieftaincy dispute that continue to rattle government treasury and ruin economic progress in the area.

ASP Pepprah said the suspects have been moved to Tamale and that their details could not be divulged at the moment.

“Some personnel came from Tamale and made the arrest and they are in police custody in Tamale”.

The Regional commander, DCOP Patrict Adusei Sarpong also confirmed the arrest but said police are still probing the suspects.

“We are still interrogating them,” Mr. Sarpong briefly answered.

