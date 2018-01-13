E/R : Tension as Ntronang farmers threaten open fight with herdsmen  

There is heightened tension between farmers and Fulani herders at -Ntronang near Obourtabiri in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

Furious farmers in the community have accused the herders of destroying their farms, polluting the only source of drinking water in the area and unleashing death threats scaring away women and children from fetching water and going to farms .

The farmers say several petitions filed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Dan Kwaku Botwe ,the Municipal Assembly and the Police have not received any positive results emboldening the herders to continuously wreak havoc with impunity.

According to them, their livelihood have been affected while their lives are under threat and so they will not things to continue, warning to take the laws into their own hands to deal with the herders.

The angry farmers in an interview with Starr News said they have issued a week ultimatum to the security agencies in the Region to flush out the herders and their cattle numbering about 500 from the area else the community will strike against the herders .

Chief of the community George Dampteng told Starr News the situation is worrying hence needs urgent government action .

