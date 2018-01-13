© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Ghana not a ‘shithole’ – Akufo-Addo replies Trump

By kwame acheampong

President Akufo-Addo has denounced US President Donald Trump description of African countries as ‘shitholes’.

He joins the African Union and many across the globe to condemn the remarks by Mr. Trump.

The US leader made the alleged remark in a Thursday meeting on immigration.

But Mr Trump has denied using the language reported. He has been backed by two Republicans who were at the White House meeting, but Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said Mr Trump called African countries “shitholes” several times and used “racist” language.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Ghanaian leader who is famous for his ‘ Ghana beyond aid’ agenda said “the language of US President Donald Trump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries” is extremely unfortunate. Ghana is certainly not a “shithole country”. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful”.

On Friday, Mr Trump on Friday tweeted that his language he used at the private meeting with lawmakers to discuss immigration legislation had been “tough”.

But he added that the words attributed to him were “not the language used”.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5fm

