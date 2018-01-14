Hosts Morocco Thrash Mauritania In 2018 CHAN Opener

Hosts Morocco kicked off their campaign at this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) with a convincing 4-0 win against Mauritania in Group A in the opening game on Saturday.

Second half goals from Ayoub El Kaabi, who bagged a brace, and a goal each from Ismail El Haddad and Achraf Bencharki gave the North Africans the impressive win.

After holding the hosts to a goalless first half, Mauritania’s resolve was eventually broken in the 66th minute as El Kaabi beat the offside trap before slotting the ball under the keeper to put his side 1-0 up.

In the 72nd minute, Morocco went 2-0 up thanks to El Haddad whose low shot squeezed under the keeper and into the net.

El Kaabi grabbed his second goal and Morocco’s third on 80 minutes as he hit a low left-foot shot into the bottom left hand corner.

And in the 92nd minute, Bencharki completed the rout as he pounced on a long pass, rounded the keeper before poking the ball into an empty net.

Morocco’s next game is against Guinea on Wednesday, while Mauritania will face Sudan also on Wednesday.

Group A’s other game comes up on Sunday between Sudan and Guinea.

Source: CAF