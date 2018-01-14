Hunter commits suicide after shooting colleague farmer 

A hunter, identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his 50s has committed suicide by shooting himself to death at Aburi -Kokonoro in the Akuapem south District of the Eastern Region after he mistook a farmer for a game and shot him.

A resident in the community told Starr News the deceased hunter, also a palm wine tapper, and his colleague went to the bush at dawn with his son and while in the bush noticed unusual movement at a portion of the bush hence thought it to be a game and fired at it, but it was his friend farmer.

The farmer suffered severe gunshot wounds and was shouting for help prompting the shooter to send his son to return to the community to seek help but he committed suicide before the community members could arrive in the bush.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital while the victim is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah