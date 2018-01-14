© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Hunter commits suicide after shooting colleague farmer 

By Starrfmonline

A hunter, identified as Nana Bediako believed to be in his 50s has committed suicide by shooting himself to death at Aburi -Kokonoro in the Akuapem south District of the Eastern Region after he mistook a farmer for a game and shot him.

A resident in the community told Starr News the deceased hunter, also a palm wine tapper, and his colleague went to the bush at dawn with his son and while in the bush noticed unusual movement at a portion of the bush hence thought it to be a game and fired at it, but it was his friend farmer.

Related Posts

Bimbila curfew tightened after Thursday tensions

N/R: Chief in Critical Condition after Gun Attack

E/R: Rtd Soldier guns down notorious Land guard

The farmer suffered severe gunshot wounds and was shouting for help prompting the shooter to send his son to return to the community to seek help but he committed suicide before the community members could arrive in the bush.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital while the victim is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

 

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

You might also like
Headlines

Bimbila curfew tightened after Thursday tensions

Headlines

N/R: Chief in Critical Condition after Gun Attack

Headlines

E/R: Rtd Soldier guns down notorious Land guard

General

N/R: Gunshots in Yunyoo over New District

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm