We respect Ghana – US embassy

The US embassy in Ghana has said it has great respect for Ghana and they value their relationship with the West African nation.

The statement comes after Ghana’s President in a Facebook post Saturday condemned description of African countries as ‘shitholes’ by US president Donald Trump.

“The language of US President Donald Trump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries” is extremely unfortunate. Ghana is certainly not a “shithole country”. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful,” President Akufo-Addo wrote.

However in a tweet, the US embassy based in Accra said: “We have great respect for the people of Africa. Our commitment to Ghana and all our African partners remains strong. It’s an honor for our staff to serve here alongside Ghanaians, and we deeply value our relationship with them.”

On Friday, Mr Trump on Friday tweeted that his language he used at the private meeting with lawmakers to discuss immigration legislation had been “tough”.

But he added that the words attributed to him were “not the language used”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5fm