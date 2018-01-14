Transfer News: Goalkeeper Stephen Adams joins Nkana FC

Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams has touched down in the Zambian capital of Lusaka to seal a deal with Nkana FC.

The free-agent arrived in the South African country after reaching an agreement with the Club.

Adams is hence in Zambia to finalize and complete all documentations which will officially make him a player of the Club.

The goalkeeper ended his long-term stay at Ghana Champions Aduana Stars after helping the Club clinch their second League title at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Reports indicate Aduana Coach Yusif Abubakar was not willing to extend the contract of the experienced goalkeeper which prompted the 27-year-old to leave in search of a new Club.

The former Black Stars B and 2014 Championship of Africa Nations silver medalist finally settled on Nkana.

He spent six seasons with Aduana Stars helping them to two domestic League titles.

The shot-stopper was also a member of the Black Stars team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

