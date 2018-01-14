© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Women’s WAFU Cup: Black Queens squad named

By Anthony Bebli

Twenty- five players have been invited to the Black Queens camp as they begin preparations for the upcoming WAFU Women’s Cup competition.

The senior female national team have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso in the sub regional tournament which will be held from February 10-24.

African champions Nigeria are in Group B with Togo,Benin and Senegal for the maiden edition of the competition.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE)  on Monday January 15 at 3pm.

This would also form part of preparations for the 2018 African Women’s Championship which will be hosted in Ghana later this year.

Below are the players who have been invited to the Black Queens camp:

  1. Patricia Mantey – Immigration Ladies
  2. Nana AMA Asantewaa- Police Ladies
  3. Victoria Antwi- Agyei – Sea Lions
  4. Fafali Dumehisi – Police Ladies
  5. Cynthia Adobea – Prisons Ladies
  6. Nancy Coleman – Soccer Intellectuals
  7. Ellen Coleman – Lady Strikers
  8. Janet Egyir – Hasaacas
  9. Rita Okyere – Prisons Ladies
  10. Cynthia Adjei – Police Ladies
  11. Juliet Acheampong- Prisons Ladies
  12. Priscilla Okyere – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
  13. Leticia Zikpi – Immigration Ladies
  14. Grace Asare – Prisons Ladies
  15. Portia Boakye – Minsk, Hungary
  16. Theresa Akon- Cobinnah – Sea Lions
  17. Elizabeth Addo – Sweden
  18. Jane Ayieyam – Police Ladies
  19. Ernestina Tetteh- Halifax
  20. Priscilla Saahene – Fabulous Ladies
  21. Faustina Ampah
  22. Ruth Appiah – Lady Strikers
  23. Alberta Asante – Police Ladies
  24. Margaret Owusu –  Police Ladies
  25. Mavis Owusu – Ampem Darkoa

 

Source: Starrsportgh

