Women’s WAFU Cup: Black Queens squad named

Twenty- five players have been invited to the Black Queens camp as they begin preparations for the upcoming WAFU Women’s Cup competition.

The senior female national team have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso in the sub regional tournament which will be held from February 10-24.

African champions Nigeria are in Group B with Togo,Benin and Senegal for the maiden edition of the competition.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) on Monday January 15 at 3pm.

This would also form part of preparations for the 2018 African Women’s Championship which will be hosted in Ghana later this year.

Below are the players who have been invited to the Black Queens camp:

Patricia Mantey – Immigration Ladies Nana AMA Asantewaa- Police Ladies Victoria Antwi- Agyei – Sea Lions Fafali Dumehisi – Police Ladies Cynthia Adobea – Prisons Ladies Nancy Coleman – Soccer Intellectuals Ellen Coleman – Lady Strikers Janet Egyir – Hasaacas Rita Okyere – Prisons Ladies Cynthia Adjei – Police Ladies Juliet Acheampong- Prisons Ladies Priscilla Okyere – Ampem Darkoa Ladies Leticia Zikpi – Immigration Ladies Grace Asare – Prisons Ladies Portia Boakye – Minsk, Hungary Theresa Akon- Cobinnah – Sea Lions Elizabeth Addo – Sweden Jane Ayieyam – Police Ladies Ernestina Tetteh- Halifax Priscilla Saahene – Fabulous Ladies Faustina Ampah Ruth Appiah – Lady Strikers Alberta Asante – Police Ladies Margaret Owusu – Police Ladies Mavis Owusu – Ampem Darkoa

Source: Starrsportgh