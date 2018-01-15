Ancelotti reportedly agrees deal with Arsenal to replace Wenger

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a deal to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, according to reports in Italy. Wenger will still have one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season but the 68-year-old could reconsider his position if the Gunners end up without a trophy this term.

Several managers have been linked with succeeding Wenger, including Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche. But Corriere dello Sport reports that Arsenal now have an agreement in place for Ancelotti to become their next manager this summer.

The former Chelsea boss will sign a four-year contract with the Gunners worth £8.7 million a season, excluding bonuses. The report also claims that the Italian Football Federation are still trying to convince Ancelotti to reject Arsenal and become the national team’s new head coach.

Ancelotti is reportedly keen to manage in the Premier League once again and is set to move back to London next month.

The Italian won the Premier League title and the FA Cup in his first season at Chelsea but was sacked by Roman Abramovich after finishing the subsequent campaign without a trophy. The 58-year-old is currently out of work after he was sacked by Bayern Munich at the end of September.

Source:Metro