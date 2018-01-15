© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

ISIS scare as Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkor

By kwame acheampong

Police at the Odorkor divisional command in Accra have  arrested some individuals in possession of grenades, StarrFMonline.com has gathered.

One of the suspects is believed to be a member of the dreadful terrorist group ISIS, police sources revealed.

They are currently in  custody while investigations are ongoing. StarrFMonline.com sources say the Military are involved with the investigations.

The development comes on the back of a warning by security analyst Emmanuel Kwesi Aning that Ghana should be careful about a possible ISIS infiltration.

Related Posts

ISIS Infiltration in Ghana Imminent – Aning

Three Bawku girls nearly joined ISIS

Nat’l Security meets Parliament over Libya ISIS report

Dr. Aning has been tough and plain about security matters of the state, particularly recent proliferation of civic activism in the country, offering provocative analysis on security debates but nothing comes close to this latest incendiary predictions on the nation’s future.

He warned Ghana was at a tipping point of instability and forecast an infiltration of Islamic State terrorist network by 2020 due to the deliberate exploitation and manipulation of youthful exuberance by authority figures to achieve a political end,  and the inability of security agencies to act due to political interferences.

“What we are seeing is organized criminality, hooliganism, it threatens the stability of this country, and by 2020 either Islamic State would’ve infiltrated it or the al-Qaeda would’ve infiltrated it, because there is an army of the poor established by Islamic State, pay them thousand two hundred to two thousand dollars every month with a view to inciting youth from this part of the world to join them,” he hinted.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
General

ISIS Infiltration in Ghana Imminent – Aning

General

Three Bawku girls nearly joined ISIS

Editors Pick

Nat’l Security meets Parliament over Libya ISIS report

Headlines

Minority’s ISIS report “old rubbish” – Aning

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm