© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Three dead in gory accident at Asuboi

By Starrfmonline

At least three persons have been confirmed dead with many others sustaining various degrees of injury in a gory accident involving three vehicles at Asuboi near Suhum along the Accra to Kumasi Highways.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital. The injured are also receiving treatment at the same facility.

Related Posts

Police to go hard on reckless drivers

Cop, bullion van driver die in head-on collision

E/R: Scores injured as Korea VIP bus crashes into trailer at…

The vehicles involved in the accident are; Yutong Bus with Registration Number GN 1779-16, Man Diesel Daf Truck with registration number AW 21-12 and a Patrol Tanker with registration number AW1778-12.

The accident occurred around 1pm on Monday. Though the cause of the accident yet to be known; witnesses believe it was caused by overtaken.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Editors Pick

Police to go hard on reckless drivers

Headlines

Cop, bullion van driver die in head-on collision

General

E/R: Scores injured as Korea VIP bus crashes into trailer at Teacher-Mante

Headlines

B/A: Six dead in gory accident

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm