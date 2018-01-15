Three dead in gory accident at Asuboi

At least three persons have been confirmed dead with many others sustaining various degrees of injury in a gory accident involving three vehicles at Asuboi near Suhum along the Accra to Kumasi Highways.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital. The injured are also receiving treatment at the same facility.

The vehicles involved in the accident are; Yutong Bus with Registration Number GN 1779-16, Man Diesel Daf Truck with registration number AW 21-12 and a Patrol Tanker with registration number AW1778-12.

The accident occurred around 1pm on Monday. Though the cause of the accident yet to be known; witnesses believe it was caused by overtaken.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM