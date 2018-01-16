Agogo: Fulani attack on soldiers will be responded – CDS

The Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa has said the Ghana Armed Forces will provide an appropriate response to the attack on some soldiers and Police officers at Agogo in the Ashanti region by Fulani nomads.

The security officers were dispatched to the area to quell the rampant clashes between the herdsmen and the indegens in the area.

The incident occurred when the military men stormed an area where the nomads were feeding their cattle last week.

The CDS who visited Agogo today on a fact finding mission told Chiefs in the area that the attack on the soldiers was an attack on the state and will be responded.

“If anybody dare attack them, then they have defied the authority of government, and, as I said, such attacks cannot go without response and this response will be proportionate. It will be graduated; depending on the level of attack, we will up our game. It will address the core problems of the Traditional Area,” the CDS said.

He added: “In response to that we decided under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief to send in reinforcements to send a clear message to those involved in this dastardly act that they cannot continue to act with impunity in the state of Ghana,”

