Don’t be quick to link Odorkor suspects to ISIS – Aning

A security analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has called for extreme caution in linking the suspects arrested with a cache of explosives at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra to extremist organisations like ISIS.

StarrFMonline.com on Monday January 15, 2018 broke the news of the arrests of the suspects identified as; Abdul Karim, Osman Alhassan 33, and Ishmael Ali Musa 31.

Dr. Aning’s warning comes as police sources who spoke to StarrFMonline.com disclosed that one of the suspects is believed to be a member of the dreaded terrorist group ISIS.

“I think we should be cautious about the way in which we interpret the available information now and the possible linkages or otherwise of these individuals [suspects] to some external violent extremist organizations,” he admonished on Monday’s edition of Starr Today.

“Having said that,” he continued “this found once more goes to confirm the need for strengthening our border security management system and the manner in which they manage our armaments and our stockpiles.”

Ballistic experts brought in

The Director of Police Public Affairs ACP David Eklu told Starr News that a team of ballistic experts have been called on to examine the explosives.

“We are now examining the explosives. We have invited other agencies that have expertise in this issue and then we know exactly what they are,” he stated.

He said the suspects are being interrogated by the CID and that more details will be furnished the public after they have connected “all the dots because there is still more work to be done.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM