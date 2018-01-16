Everton boss Allardyce warns players

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that his club be risking playing themselves back into the relegation battle.

The Toffees made a promising start under Allardyce who succeeded Ronald Koeman as manager of the club. They have however been poor during their last few games and have lost their past four encounters in all competitions.

The Toffees currently occupy ninth position on the League standings and are several points clear of the relegation zone. They next play against strugglers West Brom on Saturday and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Following his side’s thrashing at the hands of Tottenham this weekend, Allardyce admitted that his side are not safe from the bottom three.

He said: “The honeymoon period is over and the players have got to get back to listening to what we need to do to make sure we don’t get drawn back into the relegation zone.

“That is exactly what we are doing at the moment. We have faced facts that we can’t hide behind the wonderful run we had without being defeated.

“We have got to realise that we are threatening ourselves with a relegation fight again. That is a fact. We need to make sure we adjust and put that right as quickly as we can by putting points on the board.

“Next week’s game is massive for us now, as to whether we are going to start slipping into the relegation zone or decide we don’t want to be there and put three points on the board against West Brom.”

Source:futnsoccer