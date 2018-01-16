Grenade bust: Suspects remanded

The three suspects arrested for possessing explosives have been remanded into police custody by an Accra District Court Tuesday.

They are; Ismaila Ali Musah, Abdul Karim Yakubu and Osman Hassan.

According to a post, on the Ghana Police Service’s Facebook page, the trio are being charged with the offense of possession of explosives.

They are to reappear before the court on January 30, 2018.



Be calm, you’ll be updated when necessary

Addressing journalists, earlier today (Tuesday) the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu called for calm in the wake of police interception of explosives at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra Monday.

StarrFMonline.com first broke the news of the arrests of the suspects identified as; Abdul Karim, Osman Alhassan 33, and Ishmael Ali Musa 31.

Speaking on the development for the first time, IGP Asante-Apeatu said, “This is a matter under investigation. You may have heard a lot before we even began this investigation.

“But it is for the police to establish the facts. So periodically, the public would be given updates on the investigation.”

His comments come as sources within the police told StarrFMonline.com that one of the suspects is believed to have links with the dreaded extremist organisation ISIS.

Quizzed by journalists at the presser whether the suspects are Ghanaians, the IGP insisted, “This is also under investigation. This is what we are going to be updating the public on so we cannot say anything now.”

Be cautious in linking suspect to ISIS

A security analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has called for extreme caution in linking the suspects with ISIS.

“I think we should be cautious about the way in which we interpret the available information now and the possible linkages or otherwise of these individuals [suspects] to some external violent extremist organizations,” he admonished on Monday’s edition of Starr Today.

“Having said that,” he continued “this found once more goes to confirm the need for strengthening our border security management system and the manner in which they manage our armaments and our stockpiles.”

Ballistic experts brought in

The Director of Police Public Affairs ACP David Eklu told Starr News that a team of ballistic experts have been called on to examine the explosives.

“We are now examining the explosives. We have invited other agencies that have expertise in this issue and then we know exactly what they are,” he stated.

He said the suspects are being interrogated by the CID and that more details will be furnished the public after they have connected “all the dots because there is still more work to be done.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM