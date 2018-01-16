© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Manchester United to hand No.7 shirt to Alexis Sanchez

By Anthony Bebli

Alexis Sanchez will wear Manchester United‘s iconic No.7 shirt if he completes his move to Old Trafford, according to reports in Chile.

Jose Mourinho’s side lead the race to sign the 29-year-old as they are willing to better Manchester City’s contract offer and go closer to Arsenal‘s £35 million asking price.

United have reportedly offered Sanchez the chance to become the Premier League’s highest-paid player and are prepared to give a £30m transfer fee to Arsenal.

Related Posts

EPL: FA probes Old Trafford fracas

EPL: Pogba, Ibrahimovic back for Newcastle game

We didn’t deserve to lose to Chelsea-Mourinhno

City, who came close to signing Sanchez for £60m in the summer, are set to admit defeat in their pursuit, although reports on Monday claimed that Pep Guardiola will meet with chief executive Ferran Soriano and football director Txiki Begiristain to make a final decision.

The Premier League leaders are reluctant to increase their £20m bid to Arsenal while their contract falls some way short of United’s offer. City are also unwilling to pay the extra fees which have been demanded by Sanchez’s representatives.

 

Source:Metro

 

 

 

You might also like
Sports

EPL: FA probes Old Trafford fracas

Sports

EPL: Pogba, Ibrahimovic back for Newcastle game

Sports

We didn’t deserve to lose to Chelsea-Mourinhno

Sports

EPL: Arsenal reject Man City bid for Sanchez

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm