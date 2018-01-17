Akufo-Addo’s failure to provide job figures disappointing, unacceptable – Ofosu Ampofo

President Akufo-Addo’s request for three months to furnish citizens on accurate data on the number of jobs created under his government is disappointingly unacceptable, according to a national Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

In his latest media encounter at the Flagstaff House Wednesday Mr. Akufo-Addo said the government is in the process of putting together the statistics on the exact number of jobs created since assuming the reigns of governance.

“We are barely one year in office and so we are in the process of putting the data together. I cannot provide those statistics readily, but I think in the next three months or so we should be able to provide those statistics,” the President stated.

Mr. Ampofo however did not take the president’s comments lightly, describing it as “very…very disappointing and unacceptable.”

“It was interesting to me that the president did not know and could not tell how many jobs that he had created for the past one year,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He insisted that the president does not need three months to be able to tell Ghanaians the number of jobs created in his last one year in office.

“It is unacceptable. The president must be on top of his job,” he stated.

