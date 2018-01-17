Amidu can’t eliminate corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said he does not expect the nomination of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor to eradicate all forms of corruption in the public sector.

“I’m well aware of the general sense of anxiety in the country and the strong feeling that politicians tend to get away with corrupt practices.

“A significant choice though, that Mr. Amidu is, I do not expect that he will provide all the answers with dealing with the phenomenon of corruption by public officials,” admitted the President Wednesday during his encounter with the media.

But, he stated “I do believe that at least the office will remove the fear of partisan prosecution and begin to put the fear of God in all public officials who are intending to go down the path of corruption.”

Mr. Amidu, who came to be known as “Citizen Vigilante” for his ceaseless anti-corruption ‘airstrikes’ even against members of his own National Democratic Congress (NDC), was named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Thursday for the anti-graft office after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House.

Touching on the allegations of corruption bedeviling his government, the President sounded a caution that, “The current office holders are as likely to be investigated and prosecuted by the Special Prosecutor if a case is made up against them as past office holders.”

Throwing a challenge to those who have information about acts of corruption against any of his appointees should bring it forward and be prepared to back it up with incontrovertible evidence.

He said, “So far every single act of alleged corruption labeled against any member of my administration has been or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies and the findings so far made public.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM