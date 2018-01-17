Dzamefe Commission Report forgotten- Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo has told the Sports fraternity his government has forgotten the white paper on the 2014 World Cup Commission of Enquiry conducted by Justice Dzamefe.

The President made the revelation during Wednesday’s encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House.

“To be honest we have forgotten the 2014 World Cup White paper but in due course I will let my minister brief me”.

On August 4, 2014, government commissioned a three-man Committee, chaired by Justice Senyo Dzamefe, following the negative fallout from the Black Star campaign in the 2014 Brazil World Cup competition.

Established by Constitutional Instrument C.I 82, the Commission had Moses Foh Amoaning, a private Legal Practitioner and Kofi Anokye Owusu Darko, a Football enthusiast as the other members.

The terms of reference included; the preparations of the Black Stars team before the games, management of the team, financing of activities leading to the competition, treatment of the funds generated and to make recommendations based on the findings.

And on alleged corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and how he was going to tackle it, Mr. Akufo-Addo said the GFA is an autonomous body and there can’t be an executive interference.

The President also scored the sports minister, Isaac Asiamah, an excellent mark after a year of assessment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM