Job statistics ready in three months – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that he will be able to give an accurate data on how many jobs his government has created since coming to power in the next three months.

According to him, his government is in the process of putting together the statistics on the exact number of jobs that have been created his the NPP government came into office a year ago.

“We are barely one year in office and so we are in the process of putting the data together. I cannot provide those statistics readily, but I think in the next three months or so we should be able to provide those statistics,” the President told journalists at the Flagstaff House Wednesday.

On vigilantism and youth unrest, the President said: “I should not omit from this accounting the disgraceful behaviour of some members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, which has become known as vigilantism.

“I believe there’s no longer any argument that criminal behavior wears no political colours and it is solely to be dealt with by the police.

“I pray that we’ve seen the last of it. We are continuously working to ensure that it does not recur, that we uphold the rule of law”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com