© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Otamendi signs new Man City deal to 2022

By Anthony Bebli

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has signed a contract extension until 2022.

The 29-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Related Posts

Aubameyang’s agent jets into London to discuss Arsenal…

Manchester United overtake Real Madrid, Barcelona as…

English Championship boasts third biggest crowds in Europe

Otamendi has played 118 times for City since joining for £28.5m from Valencia in 2015 and won the League Cup during his first season in England.

He has played in 22 of City’s 23 league games this season, scoring four goals to help put Pep Guardiola’s side 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Source: BBC

You might also like
Sports

Aubameyang’s agent jets into London to discuss Arsenal transfer

Sports

Manchester United overtake Real Madrid, Barcelona as Europe’s biggest earners

Sports

English Championship boasts third biggest crowds in Europe

Sports

Everton boss Allardyce warns players

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm