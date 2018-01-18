Ahmadis donate over 1k units of blood at 86th jasla convention

A total of one thousand, one hundred and eleven units of blood were donated by volunteers at this year’s Jasla Convention, organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana in collaboration with the National Blood Service at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region.

The exercise was in response to the National Blood Service’s persistent plea for blood especially during the holidays.

The annual convention of the Amadis, which is held to among other things examine many pertinent issues in society including religion and development, brought together over ten thousand Amadis from across Ghana between January 4-6, 2018.

This is the second time the convention has added blood donation to its programme of activity and the response has been very overwhelming. Last year,400 people donated blood during the convention, with the number increasing to an impressive one thousand, one hundred and eleven (1111) this year.

According to the National Blood Service, Ghana is yet to achieve her annual blood requirement need of 270,000 units from 1% of the donor population. In 2016 for instance, only 60,000 units of blood was collected from voluntary unpaid donors out of a needed 270,000 units.

The call for constant voluntary blood donation therefore has become necessary because every day, children and mothers in childbirth die as a result of acute blood loss. Cancer patients, accident victims, and other patients, need blood transfusion to survive and most unfortunately, many surgeries have had to be postponed due to lack of blood.

Speaking at the 86thJasla Convention, the Ameer and Missionary-In-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana – Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih challenged members to hold the national record of being the highest donors as has been done in Burkina Faso by the Ahmadiyya Jamaat.

Chairperson of the Protocol Committee for the Convention, Alhaji Quainoo, remarked, “We, the Ahmadiyaa, see Blood Donation as a form of worship.” He encouraged other members in society to donate blood regularly to save lives.

Dr Fareeda Adusei Wilson, Chairperson of the Health Committee for the Convention also commented that, “What Allah likes best is feeding a hungry person in want or relieving a person of his afflictions. Following this teaching makes us ever prepared to help anyone in need including donating blood to save lives.”

An Executive member of the Kaysen’s Group, Maame Kwaaba Stephens, organisers of the Blood drive was excited about the vital role that the Ahmadis were playing. Maame Kwaaba Stephens, who is also a Brand Ambassador for the National Blood Service Ghana, encouraged other groups and organizations to follow suit because the need for blood is inevitable. The drive was also supported by Multi Pro Private Ltd, producers of Indomie.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM