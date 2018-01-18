© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Blame Isaac Asiamah for Dzamefe Report neglect – Vanderpuije

By Anthony Bebli

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lantey Vanderpuije has accused current Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah for the neglect of the White paper on the Dzamefe commission of Enquiry by President Akufo-Addo.

The President during his interaction with the media at the flagstaff House on Wednesday, revealed that the 2014 commission of Enquiry by the John Mahama administration into Ghana’s participation in the World cup in Brazil is not on his radar.

Nii Lantey believes the neglect of the White paper is because the Sports minister is in bed with members of the Ghana football association hence the position of the President.

“It is the minister who is supposed to prompt the president to deal with the issue. And I am not surprised because the minister is in bed with the GFA and so probably he has told the president not to show any interest in it.

“What the President said is a very serious statement and if you the Journalist will let him go with it then it’s up to you,” he told Starr Sports.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

