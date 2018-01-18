© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/E: 18yr old illegal miner jailed

By kwame acheampong

The Koforidua Circuit Court “B” Presided over by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei  has  jailed an 18-year-old illegal miner to 3 years imprisonment with an additional fine of GHC24,000.

The Convict, Doku Ernest,  pleaded guilty to charges of mining without license.

According to the Prosecutor, Assistant State Attorney Cyril Boateng Keteku, the convict was arrested illegally mining in the Atiwa Forest Reserve  by a team of forestry Taskforce led by Palmer Aikens Amponsah  during their routine duties .

The Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ which is one of the few courts set up across the country  by the former  Chief Justice to deal with illegal mining cases also begun trial of  many other illegal miners arrested by the Operation Vanguard Taskforce in parts of the Eastern Region between January 12 to 15 ,2018.

Four accused  illegal miners ,Tetteh Akwetey ,Joseph  Kwao  ,Nelson Gbadago,and  Akpah Noah  were put before court for mining on the Birim river at Nsuapemso near Osino. The accused persons were arrested when they attempted to escape by diving into the Birim River upon a swoop by the Taskforce .

The pleaded not guilty hence remanded in prison custody to reappear on February 1,2018.

Also, Simon Tetteh arrested by the Operation Vanguard Taskforce was admitted to bail at the sum of Ghc40,000 with 2 sureties. Case was adjourned to February 14,2018

Another illegal Miner, by name Otumfuo was also arraigned before the Court but granted bail of Ghc40,000 after he pleaded not guilty .The case has been adjourned to Feb 13,2018

The last illegal mining case heard Tuesday involved accused Freeman Ahorsu ,38,.He was arrested at Akyem Mmooso for mining on Birim River .

He pleaded not guilty hence granted bail of GHC40,000 to reappear on February 13,2018.

 

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Kojo Ansah

