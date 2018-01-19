Bawumia put under medical examination

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reported of ill health and is being attended to by doctors, the Presidency has announced.

“The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the early hours of Friday, 19th January, 2018, reported feeling unwell. He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation.

“Any further information will be duly communicated,” a statement signed by Presidential spokesperson Eugene Arhin said Friday.

Mr. Bawumia was seen healthy at Wednesday’s encounter between the President and the media as he answered questions on his first one year in office.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com