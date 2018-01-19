Binatone Skate Soccer Challenge Cup comes off tomorrow

The International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), an NGO committed to the development of the physically challenged in society in partnership with its title Sponsor, Binatone will be organising a friendly tourney for local teams.

The competition set for Saturday, January 20, at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium will be played among four teams namely Western Tigers, Zongo Lions, Accra Giants and Ashanti Warriors.

The local friendly tournament will be the second organized by the IFSS and Binatone.

According to the organisers of the game, the event promises to be exciting, competitive and highly charged.

On their part, Skate Soccer has come to stay through the collaboration of IFSS and Binatone.

IFSS was co-founded in 2017 by Mr. Sunil Lalvani (Group Managing Director of Binatone) and Mr. Albert Frimpong.

Mr. Lalvani operates as President of IFSS whilst Mr. Frimpong as the CEO.

IFSS and its title Sponsor Binatone have organised both international and local matches and these matches have shown to the world the potential of the players and Skate Soccer as a sport as it has had both international and local coverage.

