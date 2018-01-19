EPL: Chelsea deny claims of transfer breaches

Chelsea have refuted claims they may have breached transfer regulations when signing young players from overseas.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that world governing FIFA had pinpointed 25 cases after carrying out an investigation into the club’s recruitment of players aged under 18.

According to the newspaper, FIFA’s transfer matching system (TMS) examined incoming deals involving the Premier League club and forwarded its findings to the organisation’s disciplinary committee.

A club spokesman said: “Chelsea FC complies with all FIFA statutes and regulations when recruiting players.”

FIFA has been approached by Press Association Sport for comment.

Source: givemesport