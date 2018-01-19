© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

GHS introduces free health screening for first years

By Mohammed Awal

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced a ‘free school health screening program’ for first year students in all second cycle institution across the country.

The move by the GHS is believed to be necessitated by the outbreak of Influenza H1N1 and meningitis in some schools across the country last year.

Despite declaring the outbreak over, the GHS said the introduction of the ‘free school health screening program’ will “help in early detection of potential health problems that can reduce the ability of students to learn and impair their development.”

“The screening will also help to monitor the health of students, prevents the spread of disease to other students, and provide opportunity to give education on health and disease prevention.

“This program will enhance effective connection with the traditional health system required for continuity of care and follow up,” added the GHS in a statement Friday.

The statement assured that the, “Privacy and confidentiality of student health information shall be protected.” The implementation of the program is collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

