GPL: PLB cautions clubs to comply with season requirements

By Anthony Bebli

The Premier League Board (PLB) has warned Premier League clubs to immediately comply with requirements for the 2017/2018 Premier League or face the full rigors of the law.

According to the PLB, only three clubs; Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Inter Allies have fully complied with all requirements for the season in spite of the deadline date elapsing since December 7 last year.

A circular to the clubs dated November 16 2017 directed all clubs to comply with various statutory requirements for the league in the GFA Regulations such as Articles 11, 13.2, 13.3.2, 17(a), 17.5 and 8(2).

At its meeting on Thursday, the PLB directed all clubs to comply immediately or face the full rigors of the law.

Source: GFA

