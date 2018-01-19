Michael Douglas: Former employee accuses actor of sexual harassment

A former employee of Michael Douglas has described how she says she was sexually harassed by the actor – more than a week after he issued a pre-emptive denial of the claims.

Author and journalist Susan Braudy said Douglas’s alleged treatment left her feeling “humiliated”.

Her claims include that he performed a sex act in front of her.

The Hollywood star responded by saying: “This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth in it whatsoever.”

His statement came 10 days before Braudy’s allegations were published in The Hollywood Reporter.

Douglas explained he “felt the need to get ahead” of the situation and share his concerns about the “nightmare” scenario.

Douglas, who originally spoke to Deadline, said: “I pride myself on my reputation in this business, not to mention the long history of my father and everything else.

“I don’t have skeletons in my closet, or anyone else who’s coming out or saying this. I’m bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now.”

He also claimed there is no evidence against him and he feared that such accusations could set back the #MeToo movement that has grown in the wake of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Source: BBC