Pay us for killing our cattle – Fulani Association

The Fulani Association of Ghana has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene immediately in order to curb the ongoing hostilities against the Fulanis.

Also, the association asked the government to ensure individuals whose cattle were shot and killed by personnel of Operation Cow Leg are duly compensated.

Bemoaning what he described as the deliberate “victimization of innocent” Fulani families, the President of the Association, Professor Sheik Osman Barry said, “We equally wish to appeal to His Excellency to ensure that adequate compensations are paid to the innocent victimized Fulani families who have lost their cattle during the said joint operation and other atrocities.”

He made this known at a press conference Friday, January 19, 2018.

Professor Barry also appealed to the Secretary General of the United Nations to “see to the protection of Fulanis in Ghana as provided by the charter of the United Nations.”

