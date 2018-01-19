© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Transfer News: Liverpool offers Sturridge to Roma

By Anthony Bebli

Roma fullback Emerson appears on his way to London as Chelsea is on the verge of acquiring him for €20-25 million. A source tells CalcioMercato that he’s heading to London tonight.

One variable in the deal is striker Edin Dzeko. Roma’s record-setting goalscorer has endured a difficult season, and is being linked in a package with Emerson for €50 million – though Roma want €65 million for the pair.

Related Posts

Binatone Skate Soccer Challenge Cup comes off tomorrow

Pope Francis ‘slander’ comment angers Chile…

We Don’t Have Any Dancehall King Yet—D-Sky

Should he move to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sport indicates that Roma will go after Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

Source: Skysports

 

You might also like
Sports

Binatone Skate Soccer Challenge Cup comes off tomorrow

Editors Pick

Pope Francis ‘slander’ comment angers Chile abuse victims

Entertainment

We Don’t Have Any Dancehall King Yet—D-Sky

Headlines

Back off new Legon hospital – Minority to Health Ministry

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm