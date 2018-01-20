© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Bawumia seeks medical attention in UK

By kwame acheampong

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical attention.

A statement signed by the Chief Of Staff Frema Opare Saturday said Mr. Bawumia left Accra on Friday, January 19,2018  on the advice of his doctors.

“The Vice President  of the Republic Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday 19th January,2018, left for the United Kingdom for medical leave on advice of his doctors. He was accompanied by the Second lady Hajia Samira Bawumia,” the statement said.

The development comes after the Presidency in a statement Friday said: ” The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the early hours of Friday, 19th January, 2018, reported feeling unwell. He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com

