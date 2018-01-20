Budget Watch: Breakdown of expected 500k jobs [Infographic]

iWatch Africa as part of its continuous effort to promote transparency and accountability tracked down the government’s commitment to reduce unemployment in Ghana.

The government described the 2018 Budget as “Putting Ghana back to work” with special focus on job creation.

iWatch Africa assessment of the budget indicates that Ghanaians should expect a minimum of 500,000 jobs in 2018 should the government deliver on the various job creation programs and policies in the budget.

Below is an infographic report on the expected 500,000 jobs promised in 2018;

Source: iwatch Africa