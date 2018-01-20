Ghana’s debt stock now at GH¢138.8b

The country’s total debt stock reached ¢138.8 billion as of November 2017 according to the latest Bank of Ghana economic and financial data report.

According to the report released on Friday, the debt went down marginally from ¢138.9 billion in September as compared to ¢138.8 billion in November.

However, the Central Bank’s data showed that from October to November 2017 the total debt stock rather went up from ¢137.6 to ¢138.8 billion.External debt stood at ¢74.7 billion cedis; an equivalent of $16.9 million, accounting for 37 percent of the total value of the economy.

Domestic debt component of the total amount stood at ¢64.2 billion; this is about 31.2 percent debt-to-GDP ratio.

