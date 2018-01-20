Nigerian jailed 15 years for possessing 169 parcels of Marijuana

A young Nigerian, Henry Ekechukwu has been jailed 15 years by the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ presided over by Her Honour Mercy Adei- Kotei for possessing 169 parcels of marijuana.

The convict who claims to be a phone dealer was arrested on January 5, 2016 at Akosombo by a team from the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police who were on their routine motor checks along the Akrade and Kpone stretch of the Akosombo road.

The MTTD personnel whilst inspecting motorists and vehicles plying the road, spotted a Taxi with registration number AS 665-W and ordered the driver to stop and upon inspection, 169 parcels of compressed leaves confirmed to be Indian hemp were discovered.

Despite pleading not guilty the prosecution headed by the Eastern Regional State Attorney Emily Addo –Okyireh adduced incontrovertible evidence incriminating the convict thus the conviction by the presiding judge.

