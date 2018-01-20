Nine perish in Tamale-Kumasi highway accident

Police in Tamale in the Northern Region have said a fatal crash Saturday dawn on the Tamale Kumasi Highway involving two commercial buses has killed nine passengers and injured several others at a village 10km from Yapei in the Central Gonja district.

ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, regional police spokesman said spot investigations revealed the accident occurred at about 12:30am when the two buses traveling in opposite direction collided head-on before plunging into a ditch.

He said men at the information room at the regional headquarters received the midday message about the horrific accident and officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Unit responded and moved to the scene at Yapei Yapala.

The spot investigations, according to ASP Tanko further revealed that a Yutong bus registration number GC 5148 Z is believed to have ran into a mini Kia bus GT5892 16 traveling to Kumasi from Tamale, killing all the nine instantly. Both buses had at least 30 passengers aboard.

It is not clear what caused the deadly collision and officers did not meet drivers of the vehicles as they got to the scene.

The injured were taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment and the vehicles which are mangled were taken from the scene.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Eliasu Tanko