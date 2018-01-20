© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

NPP polls: Five injured after sporadic gunshots

By kwame acheampong
A party supporter being treated of gunshot wounds

Five supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP ) have sustained injuries from pellets after sporadic gunshots in the party’s ongoing polling station elections at Asene Akroso Manso in the Eastern Region.

Four out of the five injured have been treated and discharged at the Akroso Health Center, but the other victim ,a minor, has been transferred to Oda Government  Hospital.

Information gathered indicates that some young men wielding  pump-action guns started firing gunshots following a misunderstanding  that ensued in the polling station.

The shooting incident created chaotic situation as people ran to seek refuge.

The  incident reportedly  happened in the full glare of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asene-Manso, Kwame Aboagye and the Constituency Chairman.

Related Posts

US Govt shutdown as Senate fails to pass new budget

Motorists Accuse Kpandai Police of Extortion

Ghanaian firm to host blockchain masterclass in 4 African…

The NPP has set to elect its polling station officials from 17 to 21st January, 2018, with the electoral area elections coming off between 26th and 29th January.

The election has been characterized by misunderstanding and confusions throughout the Eastern region  as accusation of manipulation of electoral register have been leveled against interested parties especially incumbent Members of Parliament .

In Suhum, a group of disgruntled supporters of the NPP have filed an injunction  on the entire election in the constituency over alleged electoral register irregularities.

Also at Aburi Constituency, there was chaos at the party office when Member  of Parliament for the area O.B Amoah stormed the party office with some irate followers to nullify forms issued out by the election committee to the various aspirants. According to him, he needed to sanction the process. Some of the constituency executives had to flee the party office.

Some angry Supporters of the party in the New Juaben South constituency had to protest at the constituency office for their grievances to be addressed .

However, the regional election committee  led by Alhaji Omar Bodinga has assured the concerns are being addressed.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Kojo Ansah

You might also like
Editors Pick

US Govt shutdown as Senate fails to pass new budget

Headlines

Motorists Accuse Kpandai Police of Extortion

Business

Ghanaian firm to host blockchain masterclass in 4 African Cities

Business

AirtelTigo will provide superior customer experience – Mgt

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm