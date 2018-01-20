NPP polls: Five injured after sporadic gunshots

Five supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP ) have sustained injuries from pellets after sporadic gunshots in the party’s ongoing polling station elections at Asene Akroso Manso in the Eastern Region.

Four out of the five injured have been treated and discharged at the Akroso Health Center, but the other victim ,a minor, has been transferred to Oda Government Hospital.

Information gathered indicates that some young men wielding pump-action guns started firing gunshots following a misunderstanding that ensued in the polling station.

The shooting incident created chaotic situation as people ran to seek refuge.

The incident reportedly happened in the full glare of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asene-Manso, Kwame Aboagye and the Constituency Chairman.

The NPP has set to elect its polling station officials from 17 to 21st January, 2018, with the electoral area elections coming off between 26th and 29th January.

The election has been characterized by misunderstanding and confusions throughout the Eastern region as accusation of manipulation of electoral register have been leveled against interested parties especially incumbent Members of Parliament .

In Suhum, a group of disgruntled supporters of the NPP have filed an injunction on the entire election in the constituency over alleged electoral register irregularities.

Also at Aburi Constituency, there was chaos at the party office when Member of Parliament for the area O.B Amoah stormed the party office with some irate followers to nullify forms issued out by the election committee to the various aspirants. According to him, he needed to sanction the process. Some of the constituency executives had to flee the party office.

Some angry Supporters of the party in the New Juaben South constituency had to protest at the constituency office for their grievances to be addressed .

However, the regional election committee led by Alhaji Omar Bodinga has assured the concerns are being addressed.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Kojo Ansah