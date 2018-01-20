© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Oquaye to be sworn in as acting President on Sunday

By Mohammed Awal
Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye will be sworn in as the acting President of the country on Sunday.

It comes after the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was flown to the UK for medical attention.

In a statement recalling parliament for Sunday’s exercise, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu said the event will take place in the House at 2:30pm.

Below is the full statement

 RECALL OF PARLIAMENT
In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by order 42 (3) of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Honourable Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, pursuant to order 13(2) do hereby summon Parliament to sit on Sunday, 21st January, 2018 at half past two o’clock in the afternoon at Parliament House, Accra for the swearing in of the Right Honourable Speaker as Acting President of the Republic in accordance with article 60(11) and (12) of the 1992 Constitution.

Date in the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Accra, Ghana, this Friday, 19th January, 2018.

Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

