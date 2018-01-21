2018 HODA Games: EIB Network are football Champions

The 2018 HODA Family Games saw EIB Network being crowned as football winners after beating Star Assurance by 1-0 in the final on Saturday at the EL Wak Stadium.

EIB participating for the third time in the ninth edition of the HODA Games saw fourteen Companies battle for honours in Soccer, Tug of Peace, Volley Ball and Athletics.

Despite all attention on other competitions on the day the climax drifted to football as it has always been in any competition. The Broadcasters in the Group started the journey by beating Insecurities on penalties by 2-1, went ahead to beat IPL 3-1, IFS 2-1 and Star Assurance in full time play by a lone goal.

CEO of the EIB Network, Kwabena Anokye Adisi who gave the team pep talks after every recess motivated his charges to win the trophy which has eluded the group for the past three editions.

However for the overall performance awardees; UniCredit outwitted defending champions EIB Network to win the ultimate whiles Star Assurance placed second with Unibank picking the third position.

The day saw the Founder, Dr Kwabena Dufour presenting trophies to the various deserving winners and encourage losers to better next time and as well advised all member of HODA to live as one family.

“Despite belonging to various groups and working for money I will like to thank you all to for participating in the family games. It is my wish that you live like a family so our children coming up will know we once lived like a family this is the essence of these games” Doctor Duffour told participants.

