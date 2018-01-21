Akufo-Addo leaves for Oppong Weah’s investiture in Liberia

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-Elect of the Republic of Liberia, George Weah, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22nd January, 2018, in Monrovia.

He is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials from the Presidency.

Given the absence from the jurisdiction of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia due to ill health the Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, will act as President.

The Vice President is currently receiving medical attention in the United Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM